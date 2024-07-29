“I Am Inevitable” — Disney Store Releases New Infinity Stones Loungefly Mini Backpack

The new infinity gauntlet inspired accessory from DisneyStore.com is the perfect way to show your fashionable power. Let’s check out the new Marvel accessory.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , the new faux-leather accessory is modeled after Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet and features all 5 infinity stones.

The metallic gold backpack also features a themed interior, featuring an infinity stone fabric pattern.

Fans of Marvel will also notice Thanos’ famous quote “I Am Inevitable” showcased on the back side of the bag.

The 10 ½ inch tall, 9 inch wide, 4 ½ inch deep accessory is equipped with an exterior zip compartment, double zipper main compartment with Loungefly logo metal pulls, side slip pockets, adjustable padded shoulder straps, and a top carry handle.

The Infinity Stones Loungefly Mini Backpack retails for $89.00 and can be purchased here

Additionally, fans purchasing the bag have the opportunity to receive a free gift from Disney Store if they spend over $100. Use the code GIFT at checkout to receive the promotion.

Check out more photos below:

