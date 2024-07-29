Let’s face it, everytime Loungefly introduces a new Disney-themed bag, we’re eagerly checking to see if there’s room in our closets (and budgets) to acquire another mini backpack! And when it comes to The Nightmare Before Christmas designs, we’re determined to make room! Today, the latest style celebrating Halloween Town has landed at Disney Store and is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store got a big delivery of The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise today and fans are already busy shopping the new collections that feature Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Oogie Boogie, and Zero.

merchandise today and fans are already busy shopping the new collections that feature Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor, Oogie Boogie, and Zero. Among the latest arrivals to surface at the online retailer are a wallet and mini backpack from Loungefly.

The pop culture brand is wasting no time getting into the Halloween and Christmas spirits and this particular pattern even feels perfect for the school season too.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Mini Backpack

A black and grey argyle background is part nerd, part collegiate and overall and interesting choice for The Nightmare Before Christmas …but we love it! Each diamond block is decorated with the image of a character from the film including Jack, Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Dr. Finkelstein and more.

…but we love it! Each diamond block is decorated with the image of a character from the film including Jack, Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Dr. Finkelstein and more. Of course since these are Loungefly accessories, there’s a matching lining that’s just as fun as the exterior.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Wallet

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Ear Headband

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!