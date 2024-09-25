Disney+ Introduces “Paid Sharing” as Part of Password Sharing Crackdown

Those Disney+ users who’ve been sharing their password now have a new paid option to do so – meaning that those using said password will no longer be able to.

What’s Happening:

Though it has been in beta versions for a while now, the end of Disney+ multi-household password sharing is nigh as Disney introduces the “Paid Sharing” option on Disney+.

This week, Disney+ has expanded the Paid Sharing program so users have the option to share their Disney+ subscription with friends and family members (at an additional fee) through device management within a household.

With the introduction of the new features, a Disney+ subscription must be used within a single household – which Disney deems “a collection of personal devices associated with your primary personal residence, used by the individuals that reside there.”

If you’re traveling, or just on the go, users can still watch Disney+, but they will be prompted to mark themselves as “Away from Home” or if they are updating their household location – an option if you’ve recently moved. Either option will require a one-time passcode verification.

Those people (and devices) outside of the primary household will need to sign up for their own Disney+ subscription, or be added as an Extra Member to a Disney+ account for an additional monthly fee as part of the Paid Sharing option.

Extra Members will cost an additional $6.99 per month for a Disney+ basic subscription, or $9.99 per month for a Disney+ premium subscription.

Only one Extra Member slot is available per Disney+ account.

The only alternative is those outside of the primary household get their own Disney+ subscription.

Primary account holders on Disney+ can transfer eligible profiles to a new subscription or Extra Member profiles to keep watch history and settings. Primary profiles, minor’s profiles, and those set to junior mode cannot be transferred.

It is also important to note that the Extra Member option is only available on Disney+ at this time, and is not available for Disney Bundle subscribers (Disney+, Hulu ESPN

The Extra Member and Paid Sharing features are now available in the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.