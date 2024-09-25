Disney+ Introduces “Paid Sharing” as Part of Password Sharing Crackdown

Those Disney+ users who’ve been sharing their password now have a new paid option to do so – meaning that those using said password will no longer be able to.
- Though it has been in beta versions for a while now, the end of Disney+ multi-household password sharing is nigh as Disney introduces the “Paid Sharing” option on Disney+.
- This week, Disney+ has expanded the Paid Sharing program so users have the option to share their Disney+ subscription with friends and family members (at an additional fee) through device management within a household.
- With the introduction of the new features, a Disney+ subscription must be used within a single household – which Disney deems “a collection of personal devices associated with your primary personal residence, used by the individuals that reside there.”
- If you’re traveling, or just on the go, users can still watch Disney+, but they will be prompted to mark themselves as “Away from Home” or if they are updating their household location – an option if you’ve recently moved. Either option will require a one-time passcode verification.
- Those people (and devices) outside of the primary household will need to sign up for their own Disney+ subscription, or be added as an Extra Member to a Disney+ account for an additional monthly fee as part of the Paid Sharing option.
- Extra Members will cost an additional $6.99 per month for a Disney+ basic subscription, or $9.99 per month for a Disney+ premium subscription.
- Only one Extra Member slot is available per Disney+ account.
- The only alternative is those outside of the primary household get their own Disney+ subscription.
- Primary account holders on Disney+ can transfer eligible profiles to a new subscription or Extra Member profiles to keep watch history and settings. Primary profiles, minor’s profiles, and those set to junior mode cannot be transferred.
- It is also important to note that the Extra Member option is only available on Disney+ at this time, and is not available for Disney Bundle subscribers (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) or for those who subscribe through a partner service (Roku, etc).
- The Extra Member and Paid Sharing features are now available in the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
