“High Potential” Has 11.5 Million Viewers Across Platforms in the First Three Days

According to Variety, the series premiere of High Potential saw a large increase in viewing in three days.
What’s Happening:
- The series debut of High Potential experienced a 220% rise in viewership within three days of being available across multiple platforms.
- The premiere broadcast received an average of 3.6 million viewers on ABC on September 17th, based on Live + Same Day data from Nielsen.
- However, when including viewership from Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and other digital platforms, the total increased to 11.5 million viewers.
- For the ratings of adults aged 18-49, the episode began with a 0.35 rating and experienced a 354% increase, achieving a Multiplatform + 3 rating of 1.59.
- The 18-49 rating, excluding linear encores, reached 1.31 after three days, making it the highest figure for an ABC drama series premiere since Big Sky debuted in November 2020.
- High Potential has reached Hulu's Top 15 chart, holding the number one spot for three consecutive days starting September 22nd.
- In the Live + Same Day category, it was the most-viewed broadcast series during its time slot.
About High Potential:
- High Potential follows a single mom with a brilliant mind who uses unconventional ways to solve crimes, leading to an unstoppable partnership with Karadec, a by-the-book detective.
Cast:
- Kaitlin Olson as Morgan
- Daniel Sunjata as Karadec
- Javicia Leslie as Daphne
- Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil
- Amirah J as Ava
- Matthew Lamb as Elliot
- Judy Reyes as Selena
Review:
