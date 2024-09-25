“High Potential” Has 11.5 Million Viewers Across Platforms in the First Three Days

According to Variety, the series premiere of High Potential saw a large increase in viewing in three days.

What’s Happening:

  • The series debut of High Potential experienced a 220% rise in viewership within three days of being available across multiple platforms.
  • The premiere broadcast received an average of 3.6 million viewers on ABC on September 17th, based on Live + Same Day data from Nielsen.
  • However, when including viewership from Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and other digital platforms, the total increased to 11.5 million viewers.
  • For the ratings of adults aged 18-49, the episode began with a 0.35 rating and experienced a 354% increase, achieving a Multiplatform + 3 rating of 1.59.
  • The 18-49 rating, excluding linear encores, reached 1.31 after three days, making it the highest figure for an ABC drama series premiere since Big Sky debuted in November 2020.
  • High Potential has reached Hulu's Top 15 chart, holding the number one spot for three consecutive days starting September 22nd.
  • In the Live + Same Day category, it was the most-viewed broadcast series during its time slot.

About High Potential:

  • High Potential follows a single mom with a brilliant mind who uses unconventional ways to solve crimes, leading to an unstoppable partnership with Karadec, a by-the-book detective.

Cast:

  • Kaitlin Olson as Morgan
  • Daniel Sunjata as Karadec
  • Javicia Leslie as Daphne
  • Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil
  • Amirah J as Ava
  • Matthew Lamb as Elliot
  • Judy Reyes as Selena

