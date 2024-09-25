“High Potential” Has 11.5 Million Viewers Across Platforms in the First Three Days

According to Variety, the series premiere of High Potential saw a large increase in viewing in three days.

What’s Happening:

The series debut of High Potential experienced a 220% rise in viewership within three days of being available across multiple platforms.

experienced a 220% rise in viewership within three days of being available across multiple platforms. The premiere broadcast received an average of 3.6 million viewers on ABC

However, when including viewership from Hulu Disney+

For the ratings of adults aged 18-49, the episode began with a 0.35 rating and experienced a 354% increase, achieving a Multiplatform + 3 rating of 1.59.

The 18-49 rating, excluding linear encores, reached 1.31 after three days, making it the highest figure for an ABC drama series premiere since Big Sky debuted in November 2020.

High Potential has reached Hulu's Top 15 chart, holding the number one spot for three consecutive days starting September 22nd.

has reached Hulu's Top 15 chart, holding the number one spot for three consecutive days starting September 22nd. In the Live + Same Day category, it was the most-viewed broadcast series during its time slot.

About High Potential:

High Potential follows a single mom with a brilliant mind who uses unconventional ways to solve crimes, leading to an unstoppable partnership with Karadec, a by-the-book detective.

Cast:

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan

Daniel Sunjata as Karadec

Javicia Leslie as Daphne

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil

Amirah J as Ava

Matthew Lamb as Elliot

Judy Reyes as Selena

Review: