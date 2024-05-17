Disney Vacation Club Prepares for AFV Grand Prize Spectacular

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney Vacation Club and ABC prepare for the America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Grand Prize spectacular — where one family will win a DVC trip.

What’s Happening:

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos is preparing for its season finale.
  • The AFV Grand Prize Spectacular showcases the top winners of the season, crowing one grand prize winner.
  • This year’s winner will receive a Disney Vacation Club 5-night stay at Walt Disney World’s Riviera Resort, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, or Aulani Disney Vacation Club Villas in Hawaii for six people.
  • Disney Vacation Club shared new promotional pictures on Instagram in anticipation of this Sunday’s special.
  • Host Alfonso Ribeiro will be joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse to announce the grand prize winner.
  • Tune into ABC this Sunday at 7/6c to catch the finale of AFV’s 34th season.

Read More on Disney Vacation Club:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber