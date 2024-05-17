Disney Vacation Club Prepares for AFV Grand Prize Spectacular

Disney Vacation Club and ABC prepare for the America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Grand Prize spectacular — where one family will win a DVC trip.

What’s Happening:

America’s Funniest Home Videos is preparing for its season finale.

is preparing for its season finale. The AFV Grand Prize Spectacular showcases the top winners of the season, crowing one grand prize winner.

showcases the top winners of the season, crowing one grand prize winner. This year’s winner will receive a Disney Vacation Club 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Disneyland

Disney Vacation Club shared new promotional pictures on Instagram in anticipation of this Sunday’s special.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro will be joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse to announce the grand prize winner.

Tune into ABC this Sunday at 7/6c to catch the finale of AFV’s 34th season.

Read More on Disney Vacation Club: