Disney Vacation Club Prepares for AFV Grand Prize Spectacular

Disney Vacation Club and ABC prepare for the America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Grand Prize spectacular — where one family will win a DVC trip.
What’s Happening:
- America’s Funniest Home Videos is preparing for its season finale.
- The AFV Grand Prize Spectacular showcases the top winners of the season, crowing one grand prize winner.
- This year’s winner will receive a Disney Vacation Club 5-night stay at Walt Disney World’s Riviera Resort, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, or Aulani Disney Vacation Club Villas in Hawaii for six people.
- Disney Vacation Club shared new promotional pictures on Instagram in anticipation of this Sunday’s special.
- Host Alfonso Ribeiro will be joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse to announce the grand prize winner.
- Tune into ABC this Sunday at 7/6c to catch the finale of AFV’s 34th season.
