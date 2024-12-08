“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Eton John and More to Appear Week of December 9th

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Julianne Moore, Edward Norton stop by, plus a special preview of "The Simpsons" takeover of "Monday Night Football."
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 9th-14th:

  • Monday, December 9
    • Will Reeve previews ESPN’s upcoming Simpsons takeover 
    • Report on holiday shopping trends
    • Interview with actor Colin Farrell about his foundation and family
    • Julianne Moore (The Room Next Door)
    • GMA’s Jolly Holiday Countdown a week of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, December 10
    • Lori Bergamotto DIY holiday décor ideas
    • 3 for 31 Challenge with Robin Arzón
    • Performance by the cast of Annie
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, December 11
    • Elton John (Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late
    • Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter)
    • GMA Season of Giving featuring beauty products
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)
  • Thursday, December 12
    • Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
    • Anna Toomey (Left Behind)
    • GMA Find Me the Cash game with Lori Bergamotto
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)
  • Friday, December 13
    • Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown)
    • Calm CEO David Ko (Recharge: Boosting Your Mental Battery, One Conversation at a Time)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Comfy clothes)
    • Performance by Aloe Blacc
  • Saturday, December 14
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

