GMA Guests for the Week of December 9th-14th:

Monday, December 9 Will Reeve previews ESPN Simpsons takeover Report on holiday shopping trends Interview with actor Colin Farrell about his foundation and family Julianne Moore ( The Room Next Door ) GMA ’s Jolly Holiday Countdown a week of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 10 Lori Bergamotto DIY holiday décor ideas 3 for 31 Challenge with Robin Arzón Performance by the cast of Annie Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 11 Elton John ( Disney+ Elton John: Never Too Late ) Aaron Taylor-Johnson ( Kraven the Hunter ) GMA Season of Giving featuring beauty products Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)

Thursday, December 12 Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro ( A Complete Unknown ) Anna Toomey ( Left Behind ) GMA Find Me the Cash game with Lori Bergamotto Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)

Friday, December 13 Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning ( A Complete Unknown ) Calm CEO David Ko ( Recharge: Boosting Your Mental Battery, One Conversation at a Time ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Comfy clothes) Performance by Aloe Blacc

Saturday, December 14 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



