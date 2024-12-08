As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 9th-14th:
- Monday, December 9
- Tuesday, December 10
- Lori Bergamotto DIY holiday décor ideas
- 3 for 31 Challenge with Robin Arzón
- Performance by the cast of Annie
- Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 11
- Elton John (Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late)
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter)
- GMA Season of Giving featuring beauty products
- Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)
- Thursday, December 12
- Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Anna Toomey (Left Behind)
- GMA Find Me the Cash game with Lori Bergamotto
- Jolly Holiday Countdown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Last-minute holiday gift ideas)
- Friday, December 13
- Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown)
- Calm CEO David Ko (Recharge: Boosting Your Mental Battery, One Conversation at a Time)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Comfy clothes)
- Performance by Aloe Blacc
- Saturday, December 14
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.