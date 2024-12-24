Instagram User Aaron’s Animals Recreates Pride Lands for House Cat in Celebration of “Mufasa: The Lion King”

The sequel to 2019's live-action "The Lion King" is in theaters now!

In honor of the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, social media influencer Aaron’s Animals made sure his house cat felt like a king of their own pride.

What’s Happening:

In partnership with Disney Studios, the Instagram

Complete with a Rumba-powered zebra, the house cat was able to explore and hunt like Mufasa and Scar.

Of course, the cat’s kingdom wouldn’t be complete without others to rule over. A herd of puppies were unleashed, who quickly learned who the true king of the living room was.

Mufasa: The Lion King explores the origin story of Mufasa and Scar through the lens of Rafiki’s story telling. Introducing Simba and Nala’s daughter Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), the wise mandrill and shaman is joined by Timon and Pumbaa as they recount the story of her Grandfather’s rise to power.

