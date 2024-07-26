Hulu’s “Life & Beth” Cancelled

Hulu’s Life & Beth won’t be returning for a new season.

What’s Happening:

Life & Beth , the Amy Schumer-led dramedy, has been canceled after two seasons.

, the Amy Schumer-led dramedy, has been canceled after two seasons. TVLine reports

Schumer was quoted as being up for a third season, but she wanted it to feel organic.

Both seasons of the show remain available to stream on Hulu.

More Hulu News: