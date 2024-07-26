Hulu’s “Life & Beth” Cancelled

Hulu’s Life & Beth won’t be returning for a new season.
What’s Happening:
- Life & Beth, the Amy Schumer-led dramedy, has been canceled after two seasons.
- TVLine reports that the Hulu comedy, which premiered back in March of 2022, is coming to an end.
- Schumer was quoted as being up for a third season, but she wanted it to feel organic.
- Both seasons of the show remain available to stream on Hulu.
