Hulu’s “Life & Beth” Cancelled

Hulu’s Life & Beth won’t be returning for a new season.

What’s Happening:

  • Life & Beth, the Amy Schumer-led dramedy, has been canceled after two seasons.
  • TVLine reports that the Hulu comedy, which premiered back in March of 2022, is coming to an end.
  • Schumer was quoted as being up for a third season, but she wanted it to feel organic.
  • Both seasons of the show remain available to stream on Hulu.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
