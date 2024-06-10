Fun “Inside Out 2” Menu Items and Pin Set Await Fans At Alamo Drafthouse Locations

Even more Inside Out 2 fun awaits those seeing Pixar’s latest film at Alamo Drafthouse locations when the film arrives in theaters later this week.

What’s Happening:

Fans seeing Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2 , at Alamo Drafthouse can treat their kids to a special kids menu and limited-edition pin set.

with the special kids menu and leaving with the exclusive Alamo-designed Enamel Pin Set is core memory material, for sure. Fans can head to Alamo Drafthouse at any Inside Out 2 screening until 6/30 for the Core Memory Burger and Alamo’s Nuggets of Joy (juicy chicken tender bites). And for even more Joy (and Sadness, Anger, Anxiety, and Embarrassment), order the limited-edition Enamel Pin Set right to your seat while supplies last

fun at Alamo Drafthouse as fans can also get their hands on From the emotionally intelligent minds at Pixar Animation Studios comes a look inside one of the most chaotic, unpredictable places imaginable – the teenage mind. After reconciling their differences in the original Inside Out, Joy (Amy Pohler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the emotions have brought harmony to Riley’s mind, until the instant Riley turned 13. Now the newly minted teenager will have to contend with a whole new emotional spectrum as Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) take control.

