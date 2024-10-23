Spend “A Jolly Holiday” On Walt Disney Studios’ Burbank Lot with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club This December

In past years, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has invited its members to “Light Up the Season” on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. And now the popular holiday-season event has been announced to return for 2024 with a new name: “A Jolly Holiday On the Lot with D23″.

What’s happening:

“A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23 at The Walt Disney Studios” will be held on Saturday, December 14th in Burbank.

Tickets for the event cost $57 each for D23 Gold Members and $77 each for regular D23 members, plus a $7 processing fee. There is also an “Early Shopping” option available for $107. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

Activities will include carnival games for Disney-themed prizes, complimentary treats and beverages, an event-exclusive Walt Disney Archives holiday display, themed photo opportunities with characters, crafts, a variety of live entertainment, access to the Walt Disney Studio Store and the Walt Disney Company Store, a holiday bar for guests over 21, and a Toys for Tots gift drive. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Buena Vista Café and from an assortment of food trucks.

What they’re saying:

D23: “Join D23 for the jolliest celebration of the season! Gather together as we kick off the holiday season at The Walt Disney Studios lot, beautifully adorned with festive decorations, delightful treats, and an atmosphere filled with holiday cheer! The holidays are all about sharing, and it’s a true gift to share this special time with our D23 Members, and their friends and families. We are overjoyed to invite you to enjoy exclusive activities and shopping opportunities. Join us for a festive celebration filled with magic, laughter, and the spirit of the season, for an unforgettable Jolly Holiday!”

Be sure to visit the official D23 website for additional information about “A Jolly Holiday on the Lot with D23 at The Walt Disney Studios” and to purchase advance tickets for the event when they go on sale this Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.