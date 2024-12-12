“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Star Jude Law Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As Law enters the Star Wars universe, he also gained the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Jude Law received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, in a ceremony attended by co-stars and creatives from the new series.

What’s Happening:

A name long known in Hollywood, Jude Law made his debut in the Star Wars universe with Skeleton Crew . And today, another honor came his way, with the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Law stars as Jod, a mysterious, enigmatic character, in the new series which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+

Some of Law’s other roles in the world of Disney include as Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel and as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy .

The latter film was directed by David Lowery, who in addition to directing an episode of Skeleton Crew, also appeared at the ceremony.

Actor Jurnee Smollett, who stars alongside Law in The Order, also appeared at the ceremony.

What They’re Saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “Jude Law’s incredible talent and dedication to his craft have captivated audiences around the world. We are thrilled to honor his remarkable career with a well-deserved Walk of Fame star.”

More on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Along with Law, the series stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.

Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

New episodes of the coming-of-age series premiere every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

