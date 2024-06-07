Julia Butters In Talks To Join “Freaky Friday 2”

A new cast member is set to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Freaky Friday sequel.

sequel. Butters is set to join Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, both who starred in the 2003 iteration of the classic Disney tale.

Butters is most known for her work in Once Upon A Time …In Hollywood and The Fablemans .

and . Freaky Friday 2 has a script from Jordan Weiss, but not plot details or release plan has been announced.

More Movie News: