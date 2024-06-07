Julia Butters In Talks To Join “Freaky Friday 2”

A new cast member is set to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Julia Butters is currently in talks to join the Freaky Friday sequel.
- Butters is set to join Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, both who starred in the 2003 iteration of the classic Disney tale.
- Butters is most known for her work in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and The Fablemans.
- Freaky Friday 2 has a script from Jordan Weiss, but not plot details or release plan has been announced.
