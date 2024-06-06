“Disney: A Recorded History” Podcast Shares Never Before Heard Audio of The Sherman Brothers

With Richard Sherman, one of the legendary Sherman brothers, recent passing, the last link to many of Disney’s classic songs was lost. However, a new recording of taped conversations between the dynamic duo and Mary Poppins creator P.L. Travers have surfaced.

The legendary Disney songwriters are responsible for many of the studio's iconic songs. This includes “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Winnie the Pooh” and “ It’s a Small World

The new recordings, stored in the recently passed Richard Sherman’s personal archive, contain conversations between the brothers and Mary Poppins creator P.L. Travers.

Thornton describes the tapes as “a snapshot in time, capturing a moment in history, behind the scenes with creative minds.”

P.L. Travers was notoriously negative about Disney’s plans for a Mary Poppins movie. This dynamic can be seen in the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks.

Excerpts from the tapes showcasing meetings with the author will finally be heard in a new podcast Disney: A Recorded History. The 12 part series debuted today on Apple, Spotify, and other podcast streaming services. Hosted by Thornton, he will provide context for the rare recordings of Walt Disney and his creative collaborators.

The Mary Poppins recordings can be heard in the final 3 episodes of the series.

Disney: A Recorded History can be streamed here

