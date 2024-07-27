Kevin Feige Debuts New “Thunderbolts*” Hat

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Kevin Feige unveiled a new cap, seemingly with the logo from an upcoming Marvel film.

What’s Happening:

  • At a Marvel Fanfare panel at San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige was spotted rocking a new hat.
  • While, in theory, not a thrilling news item, Feige did reveal it was themed to Thunderbolts*.
  • The asterisk on the hat is made up of bullets and looks to be the film (or the team’s?) logo.

  • We hope to find out more about Thunderbolts* at Marvel’s Hall H panel!

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight