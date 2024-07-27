Kevin Feige Debuts New “Thunderbolts*” Hat

Kevin Feige unveiled a new cap, seemingly with the logo from an upcoming Marvel film.
- At a Marvel Fanfare panel at San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige was spotted rocking a new hat.
- While, in theory, not a thrilling news item, Feige did reveal it was themed to Thunderbolts*.
- The asterisk on the hat is made up of bullets and looks to be the film (or the team’s?) logo.
- We hope to find out more about Thunderbolts* at Marvel’s Hall H panel!
