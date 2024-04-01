No Disney Channel Theme Song Is Safe As The Stars of “Kiff” Play With Magic In Latest “Theme Song Takeover”

The popular short-form series on Disney Channel, Theme Song Takeover, is getting another visit from Kiff and her friends, but this time, no Disney Channel series is safe from takeover!

Disney Channel has released a new Theme Song Takeover , but this time it isn’t just one theme song, as Kiff, the titular squirrel from her animated series, takes on pretty much every other theme song that you can think of.

From there, we see Kiff enter the world (and animated styles) of numerous other Disney Channel animated series, including: Phineas and Ferb Big City Greens Kim Possible Amphibia Star vs the Forces of Evil Hamster & Gretel Gravity Falls DuckTales The Owl House Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers

Many of these songs don’t have lyrics, but not to fret, Kiff adds her own to them!

This isn’t the first time that Kiff and her friends from their show, Kiff , have been featured in the popular short-form series, Theme Song Takeover . An earlier entry

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

