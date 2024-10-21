Leslie Iwerks To Be Final Speaker In Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series in Kansas City

The acclaimed filmmaker will share more about her family's history with the company before she tells her own story.

Leslie Iwerks, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the hit Disney+ series, The Imagineering Story, is set to be the final speaker of Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series later this week at Union Station in Kansas City.

Later this week, Leslie Iwerks, the acclaimed documentary filmmaker behind The Imagineering Story and The Pixar Story, is set to be part of a very special session as part of Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series at Union Station in Kansas City.

Presented as a very special installment of Disney100: The Exhibition Speaker Series, this intimate conversation and presentation will give unique insights into the Disney story from its very earliest days in Kansas City to some of its most important filmmaking innovations, along with an opportunity for interactive Q&A.

Iwerks, the daughter of Don Iwerks and the granddaughter of Ub Iwerks, both filmmaking pioneers in their own right, will be part of the intimate discussion, sharing about Ub's early career in Kansas City when Ub and Walt Disney, both then 19 years old, went into business together as the short-lived Iwerks-Disney Studio Commercial Artists, later becoming Walt Disney's resident technical wizard, inventing technology that would revolutionize feature animation, and later contributing to the development of Disney theme park attractions

Leslie will then share more about her father, Don Iwerks, whose career with Disney took him from the Studio Machine Shop, later becoming a camera technician position, working on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, eventually heading both the Machine Shop and Camera Service Department, as well as the Technical Engineering and Manufacturing Division, displaying a similar flair for innovation by developing cameras, projectors, and other systems for Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and Epcot.

She will then talk about her own career as an Oscar and Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker, discussing her Disney+ docuseries, The Imagineering Story, before a screening of one of her favorite episodes.

Leslie Iwerks is also behind the four-part series 100 Years of Warner Bros that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and the three-part series Superpowered: The DC Story for MAX. Her feature documentaries include The Pixar Story, Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table, Citizen Hearst, Industrial Light & Magic: Creating the Impossible, and The Hand Behind the Mouse: The Ub Iwerks Story.

Fans can get their hands on tickets to the event now at the official Union Station website.

Those arriving at 10:00 AM will also have the chance to attend a book signing with Leslie Iwerks, where she will be autographing copies of The Imagineering Story: The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering, which will also be available for purchase on scene.