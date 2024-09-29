"Live" will also welcome Paul Reiser, Sarah Paulson, Felicity Huffman, and musical performers to the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 30th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th:

Monday, September 30 Liam Hemsworth ( Lonely Planet ) Felicity Huffman ( Accused ) Performance by Gavin Degraw

Tuesday, October 1 Paul Reiser ( The Problem With People ) Barry Sonnenfeld ( Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood ) Andy Grammer performs with Maddie & Tae

Wednesday, October 2 Sarah Paulson ( Hold Your Breath ) Performance from The Fray

Thursday, October 3 Florence Pugh ( We Live in Time ) Jake Shears ( Tammy Faye ) Eden Grinshpan (Cooking lesson with a Rosh Hashanah recipe)

Friday, October 4 Kate Winslet ( Lee ) Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold ( Dancing with the Stars ) Dr. Roshini Raj (Healthy diets to beat aging)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.