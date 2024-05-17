Marvel to Weave Every Spider-Hero Together in “Spider-Society”

After closing out the hit Edge of Spider-Verse comic book series, Marvel announced it will be weaving Spider-Society, a brand new Spider-Hero comic series coming out this august.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel released super news for Spider-Man fans today, as they announced the all new, Spider-Hero uniting, comic series Spider-Society.
- After wrapping up the blockbuster hit Edge of Spider-Verse, acclaimed author Alex Segura and artist Scott Godlewski will weave the entire Multiverse into one action packed tale.
- Fans got a sneak peak of this new series earlier this year with the Web of Spider-Man one-shot. In this preview of what’s to come, Spider-Man 2099 took on an army of villains led by an alternate universe Gwen Stacy who became Green Goblin.
- Spider-Society will assemble every Spider-Character in the Multiverse, including some heroes that readers haven’t met yet.
- In addition to uniting all of the Spider-Heros, Spider-Society will introduce a team of Spider-Villians known as the Sinister Squadron. Led by Madame Web, every Spider-Hero that has ever been will fight together in a life-defining war.
- Spider-Society #1 goes on sale August 14th.
What They’re Saying.
- Alex Segura, writer: "We've had such a blast building toward and teasing Spider-Society in the pages of Web of Spider-Man and Edge of Spider-Verse…I hope readers enjoy the amazing roster of Spider-Heroes we're bringing together to face off a new, but eerily familiar threat… Scott Godlewski's the perfect choice to bring our Spider-Verse adventure to life, and his take on the Spider-Heroes, from Spider-Man 2099 to Spider-Ramen, is spot-on…Readers can expect a wild Multiversal ride full of surprises and fun character moments, evoking the Spider-Verse tales they love. August can't come fast enough!"
