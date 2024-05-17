Marvel to Weave Every Spider-Hero Together in “Spider-Society”

After closing out the hit Edge of Spider-Verse comic book series, Marvel announced it will be weaving Spider-Society, a brand new Spider-Hero comic series coming out this august.

What’s Happening:

Marvel released super news for Spider-Man fans today, as they announced the all new, Spider-Hero uniting, comic series Spider-Society.

After wrapping up the blockbuster hit Edge of Spider-Verse, acclaimed author Alex Segura and artist Scott Godlewski will weave the entire Multiverse into one action packed tale.

acclaimed author Alex Segura and artist Scott Godlewski will weave the entire Multiverse into one action packed tale. Fans got a sneak peak of this new series earlier this year with the Web of Spider-Man one-shot. In this preview of what’s to come, Spider-Man 2099 took on an army of villains led by an alternate universe Gwen Stacy who became Green Goblin.

one-shot. In this preview of what’s to come, Spider-Man 2099 took on an army of villains led by an alternate universe Gwen Stacy who became Green Goblin. Spider-Society will assemble every Spider-Character in the Multiverse, including some heroes that readers haven’t met yet.

will assemble every Spider-Character in the Multiverse, including some heroes that readers haven’t met yet. In addition to uniting all of the Spider-Heros, Spider-Society will introduce a team of Spider-Villians known as the Sinister Squadron. Led by Madame Web, every Spider-Hero that has ever been will fight together in a life-defining war.

will introduce a team of Spider-Villians known as the Sinister Squadron. Led by Madame Web, every Spider-Hero that has ever been will fight together in a life-defining war. Spider-Society #1 goes on sale August 14th.

What They’re Saying.

Alex Segura, writer: "We've had such a blast building toward and teasing Spider-Society in the pages of Web of Spider-Man and Edge of Spider-Verse…I hope readers enjoy the amazing roster of Spider-Heroes we're bringing together to face off a new, but eerily familiar threat… Scott Godlewski's the perfect choice to bring our Spider-Verse adventure to life, and his take on the Spider-Heroes, from Spider-Man 2099 to Spider-Ramen, is spot-on…Readers can expect a wild Multiversal ride full of surprises and fun character moments, evoking the Spider-Verse tales they love. August can't come fast enough!"

Read More Marvel: