Marvel Comics Announces New X-Men Series, “Weapon X-Men”

A brand new X-Men title is heading to stores this February from Marvel Comics.
What’s Happening:
- Weapon X-Men, a new title releasing this February, assembles together the toughest mutants ever into one team.
- Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber, and Thunderbird band together for the first time to take part in a mutant rescue mission.
- However, what if the enemy is one of their own?
- The new series will be written by Joe Casey and drawn by ChrisCross.
- Weapon X-Men #1 goes on sale February 19th, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Joe Casey: "When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big… but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of. If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe — like I am — you don't want to miss out. WEAPON X-MEN is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time!"
