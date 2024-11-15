Marvel Comics Announces New X-Men Series, “Weapon X-Men”

The series brings together five of the toughest mutants for the first time.
A brand new X-Men title is heading to stores this February from Marvel Comics.

  • Weapon X-Men, a new title releasing this February, assembles together the toughest mutants ever into one team.
  • Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber, and Thunderbird band together for the first time to take part in a mutant rescue mission.

  • However, what if the enemy is one of their own?
  • The new series will be written by Joe Casey and drawn by ChrisCross.

  • Weapon X-Men #1 goes on sale February 19th, 2025.

  • Writer Joe Casey: "When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big… but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of. If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe — like I am — you don't want to miss out. WEAPON X-MEN is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time!"

