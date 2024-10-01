Sterlin Harjo Wins MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant”

The showrunner of FX’s Reservation Dogs was one of 22 people awarded with the honor.
Genius Grant:
- Variety reports that filmmaker Sterlin Harjo was an honoree of the MacArthur Foundations prestigious “Genius Grant.”
- The award recognizes creatives for their contributions to the arts, sciences and social causes.
- The MacArthur Fellows Program looks for “Exceptional creativity; promise for important future advances based on a track record of significant accomplishments; and the potential for the fellowship to facilitate subsequent creative work.”
- Each winner receives an award of $800,000 split into quarterly payments over five years.
- Nicknamed the “Genius Grant,” this award doesn’t have an application process. According to the foundations, “Nominees are brought to the program’s attention through a constantly changing pool of invited external nominators… Nominations are evaluated by an independent Selection Committee composed of a rotating roster of leaders in the arts, sciences, and humanities professions and in the for-profit and nonprofit communities.”
- Winners of this year’s MacArthur Foundation grant include:
- Loka Ashwood, sociologist
- Ruha Benjamin, transdisciplinary scholar and writer
- Justin Vivian Bond, artist and performer
- Jericho Brown, poet
- Tony Cokes, media artist
- Nicola Dell, computer information scientist
- Johnny Gandelsman, violinist and producer
- Sterlin Harjo, filmmaker
- Juan Felipe Herrera, poet, educator, and writer
- Ling Ma, fiction writer
- Jennifer L. Morgan, historian
- MaMartha Muñoz, evolutionary biologist
- Shailaja Paik, historian
- Joseph Park, evolutionary biologist
- Ebony G. Patterson, multimedia artist
- Shamel Pitts, dancer and choreographer
- Wendy Red Star, visual artist
- Jason Reynolds, children’s and young adult writer
- Dorothy Roberts, legal scholar and public policy researcher
- Keivan G. Stassun, science educator and astronomer
- Benjamin Van Mooy, oceanographer
- Alice Wong, writer, editor, and disability justice activist
- Earlier today, it was reported that Harjo would be back at FX for a new drama pilot starring Ethan Hawke.
