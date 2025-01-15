TV Review: “Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point” Expertly Showcases the Cultural and Environmental Influence of Disney Cruise Line’s New Island Destination

National Geographic and Disney Cruise Line have partnered together to create a new documentary focusing on the creation of Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination. Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point not only focuses on the physical construction of the island, but also on its many cultural influences and environmental impacts.

Three key pillars of design were designated during the project's design: Water, Land and Culture. Much of this is explained by former Disney Imagineer Joe Rhode, in his usual, eloquent way. Prior to retiring from Walt Disney Imagineering in 2022, Rhode was the chief designer for the project, and while budget cuts saw the original vision for the project greatly reduced, the location on the island of Eleuthera still heavily draws from its Bahamian culture.

Great care was taken to involve the people of the Bahamas in the design process for Lookout Cay, and we get to hear from a number of them here. Individuals showed varying levels of skepticism in getting involved with a project from a mega corporation like Disney, but with their involvement, it seems to showcase that Disney was really looking to create this project in a unique and respectful manner. We get to hear from artisans who helped create artwork, sculptures and even the basic design language for Lookout Cay. Another element showcased was the Junkanoo band, which brings an authentic Bahamian experience to all of Lookout Cay’s guests, of course with an added Disney touch. Plus, we also get to see the recording session for the original song written especially for the island, “Ery’ting Cool.”

One of the biggest complaints Disney fans have had about Lookout Cay is the massive pier and 15-minute long walk from the ship’s port to the actual island. While it may be an inconvenience for guests, the documentary showcases the environmental reasons for why this decision was made – as to not disturb the coral environments closer to the shore. In fact, Disney went to extra lengths to add new coral environments for the sealife, allowing them to thrive below the pier. Additional spotlight is given to the tracking of some of the area’s native birdlife, some of which you might be able to spot on a visit to Lookout Cay’s nature trail.

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point does an excellent job at showcasing the Bahamian inspiration and culture on display all throughout the destination, as well as the environmental efforts undertaken. If you were one of those who were somewhat disappointed by the island, perhaps this documentary will help you to see what Disney was trying to achieve in a different light.

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point premieres Friday, January 17th at 10/9c on National Geographic, and will then be available on Disney+ and Hulu beginning February 17th.

