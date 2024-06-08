Original Song “Ery’ting Cool” Written for and Plays Exclusively at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

One of the many ways that Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is making use of the authentic Bahamian culture and environment is through music, which includes an original song only playing on the island.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, located on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, features an original song written especially for the new Disney Cruise Line

The song is called “Ery'ting Cool,” and you can hear this song playing throughout Disney Lookout Cay.

The Disney Parks Instagram heralded the news of this original song by sharing a snippet of it, which you can hear below.

Below, you can hear a full recording of “Ery'ting Cool” that we managed to record while on the island.

“Ery'ting Cool” was written by Bahamian musician Victor Johnson, who shared a little about the daunting task of creating a song that pays tribute to the music of the Bahamas, while also being something new and unique.

Check out Johnson’s remarks in our interview below (at the 10:23 mark).

There is currently no word on when or if “Ery'ting Cool” will be released on streaming platforms.

