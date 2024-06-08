Touring Disney’s New Island Destination – Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Yesterday, the Disney Magic arrived at Disney Cruise Line’s brand-new island paradise, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Join us as we head ashore to check out all this new location has to offer.

Located on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point welcomed guests for previews yesterday ahead of its official debut in just a few days. Arriving at the island, we find a rather long pier, which equalled a 13 minutes and .5 miles walk to the tram stop from the ship.

We start out at Mabrika Cove, which is home to the island’s cabanas. This is also where you can hop aboard a tram to take you to the other side of the island, where most of the amenities are located.

And with that, we’ve arrived at the Goombay Cultural Center!

This Junkanoo-inspired Mickey-shaped photo-op will likely be popular as guests arrive on the island.

The beachfront areas are truly stunning, providing a relaxing escape for all those who visit.

All-you-can-eat BBQ food is provided at three different locations – True-True BBQ, True-True Too BBQ and Serenity Bay BBQ.

A number of specialty drinks are available at the various bar locations across the island.

This fun souvenir pineapple is available to purchase.

The Play-Play Pavilion offers a variety of family activities.

Little ones can splash around to their heart’s content at Sebastian’s Cove.

Meanwhile, everyone can have fun at the colorful Rush Out Gush Out water play area.

Sculptures featuring this delightful critters can be found on the island.

More of these sculptures can be found on the other side of the island near the docked ship.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the debut of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point!