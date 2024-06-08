Photos / Videos: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Celebrates Junkanoo with Two Authentic Entertainment Offerings

One of the things that sets Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point apart from Disney’s other island destination, Castaway Cay, is the unique entertainment that is based in the traditions of the Bahamas. Two entertainment offerings are available to guests on the island – the traditional Junkanoo Rush Out and the character-based Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Blast.

Junkanoo Rush Out

With the call of a conch shell, a local Junkanoo Group will sweep you and your family up in RUSH! A Junkanoo Celebration at Disney Lookout Cay, introducing you to the signature festival of The Bahamas filled with colorful parades of dancing and music. You’ll have the chance to experience the joy of an authentic Junkanoo Rush Out as performers parade to the Goombay Cultural Center, where Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Donald and Daisy Duck will dance along, encouraging guests to join the vibrant celebration that brings the heartbeat of The Bahamas to life.

Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Blast

You’ll have a ball at the Play-Play Pavilion during the Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, a beach party full of games you can play with Disney friends! Show how low you can go in Goofy’s Good Day Limbo, test your skills at Pluto’s Pineapple Ring Toss, and cool off with a splash at Chip-n-Dale’s Water Brigade, all to the sound of all-new Bahamian renditions of Disney tunes. These games are sure to delight the whole family, with the spectacular shores of Eleuthera as your backdrop.

