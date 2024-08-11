How amazing was this past weekend’s D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? The magical gathering produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Ahead of the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online like Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary merchandise!

As Disney fans we’re always looking forward to the new, what’s around the corner, but we also have a deep love for the classics. This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad and Disney is giving them another turn in the spotlight on a new collection.

and Disney is giving them another turn in the spotlight on a new collection. The characters grace a range of products including a Loungefly mini backpack, ear headband, varsity jacket, figurines and more that highlight some of the most iconic moments from their films.

Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary Varsity Jacket for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $149.99

In addition to the title of the film, a large ‘49 is featured on several items as a way to commemorate the debut year for these classic characters.

Guests will find the Ichabod and Mr. Toad Collection available or for pre-order at Disney Store

Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack with Light-Up Belt Bag – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $99.00

Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

Ichabod Crane and Headless Horseman Light-Up Figure Set – Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $229.00

Ichabod and Mr. Toad 75th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $34.99

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Pocketwatch by Bulova – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $150.00

