Merchandise Grab Bag: New D23 Styles Featuring Mary Poppins, Maleficent, and More at Disney Store

We’re still coming off the high of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Before the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online.

Have you had a chance to comb through all of the new merchandise coming to Disney Store? The D23 reveals have been so much fun to look at and now, in just a few short hours, you’ll be able to acquire them for yourself.

There’s a lot to highlight among franchises like Star Wars and Marvel as well as popular lines like Wishables, Midnight Masquerade, and pins, but below you’ll find a “grab bag” of some other favorite finds spanning Disney and Pixar films.

Maleficent

Maleficent Ear Headband for Adults – Sleeping Beauty – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Maleficent Backpack – Sleeping Beauty – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Raven Magnetic Shoulder Plush – The Haunted Mansion – Small 7 1/2" – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

MagicBand+

Disney Princess Heroes and Villains MagicBand+ – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Penguin Waiter Plush – Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary – 12 1/2″

Up

Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Serving Set – Up – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Topper – Up – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota Light-Up Figure – The Haunted Mansion – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 Varsity Styles

D23 Baseball Cap for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 Varsity Jacket for Adults – Disneyland – Walt Disney World – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

