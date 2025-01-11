“Lady and the Tramp” Characters Coming to Disney Lorcana in Upcoming “Archazia’s Island” Release

Get ready to wag your tail for the debut of characters from Lady and the Tramp in the next Disney Lorcana release – Archazia’s Island.

What’s Happening:

At the close of Day 2 of the Disney Lorcana North American Championship Disneyland Resort

Characters from Disney’s 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp will make their Disney Lorcana debut on March 7th when the game’s 7th set of cards launches.

will make their Disney Lorcana debut on March 7th when the game’s 7th set of cards launches. Archazia’s Island

The new set also promises to include characters from Big Hero 6 .

. Archazia’s Island launches on March 7th at local game stores and Disney Parks. Mass market retailers and DisneyStore.com

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” appearing in familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)