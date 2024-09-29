“The Aristocats” Headline New Wave of Disney Munchlings Plush

Furry friends, and Disney pals always make us smile and when the Disney Munchlings combine both then you’re in for a real treat! A new assortment of the adorable micro plush have arrived at Disney Store that includes the kittens from The Aristocats.

What’s Happening:

We cannot get over the cuteness and creativity of the Disney Munchlings micro plush line. Each new addition has something sweet and unique to offer and the latest edition is bringing us a trio of felines from The Aristocats .

. That’s right, Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz, are among new faces joining the line and each is themed to a tasty treat. The full line up includes: Marie White Chocolate Raspberry Toulouse Sea Salt Caramel Berlioz Dark Chocolate Cherry Ganache



The Aristocats Disney Munchlings Scented Plush Set – Specialty Treats – Micro 3″

Typical Disney Munchlings micro plush come in blind bags, but this trio is packaged together in an open box so you can see all three of their smiling faces.

Whether you’re seeking out The Aristocats because you need some cuddly friends or have the perfect place to put them on display, this micro plush set (3-inch) will be a great addition to your ever growing Disney assortment.

The Disney Munchlings The Aristocats Speciality Treats Set is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Eeek It’s A Mouse!

While The Aristocats are definitely an exciting drop at Disney Store, Mickey Mouse is also making an appearance as his own standalone micro plush. Dressed in his Sorcerer’s Apprentice attire, Mickey’s new look is inspired by delicious chocolate cupcake!

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Chocolate Mousse Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Limited Release – Micro 4 ¾” – $16.99

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

More Munchlings Fun:

