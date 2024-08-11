Ahhh! How much did you love this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? There were of course exciting announcements, magical surprises, celebrity encounters and plenty of new merchandise reveals! Before the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including a wave of Disney Munchlings.

Just last week, Disney Store sunk its teeth into some Terrifying Treats in the form of Disney Munchlings, now they’re back with a series that’s just as delectable: Baked Treats Remix!

Favorite micro plush characters including Marie, Baymax, and Stitch are back in the bakery for this scented remix collection that’s all about sweet, sugary goodness you’ll want to gobble up…but please don’t! The mystery line features: Mickey Mouse Mocha Chocolate Cake (coffee and chocolate scent) Minnie Mouse Cherry Tart (strawberry scent) Baymax Tiramisu (coffee scent) Daisy Duck Brownie Sundae (chocolate scent) Stitch Frosted Blueberry Loaf (blueberry scent) Marie Strawberry Pound Cake (strawberry scent) Mystery Character



Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats Remix – Micro 4 ¾” – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Then for those of you who love the medium standalone plush, have we got some good news! Steamboat Willie (Mickey Mouse) is here in a savory capacity—as a steamed bun! The big plush looks as cheerful as ever and will fit in perfectly with your Disney collection.

Mickey Mouse Steamed Bun Willie Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treat – Medium 15" – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

New D23 Disney Munchlings will be available at Disney Store

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

