It’s back! Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer is here giving you the chance to add some extra magic to your shopping cart while you top off your Summer shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and with Summer vacation in full swing, Disney Store is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop.

For a limited time, guests ordering from Disney Store can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).

(valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax). To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out. But that’s not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal.

before checking out. But that’s not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal. Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout like the $12 Mickey & Minnie Tumbler (reg. $27.99) or $20 Halloween plush (reg. $26.99) and other great deals.

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 23 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

New Disney Store Merchandise to Check Out:

Dooney & Bourke’s latest Disney collection

Devour Disney goodness one treat at a time with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection! July’s theme is Shaved Ice

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!