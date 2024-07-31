It’s back! Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer is here giving you the chance to add some extra magic to your shopping cart while you top off your Summer shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and with Summer vacation in full swing, Disney Store is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop.
- For a limited time, guests ordering from Disney Store can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).
- To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out. But that’s not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal.
- Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout like the $12 Mickey & Minnie Tumbler (reg. $27.99) or $20 Halloween plush (reg. $26.99) and other great deals.
Free Gift Options:
Marie Weighted Plush – The Aristocats – 16"The Avengers BackpackEncanto Musical Light-Up MicrophoneInspired by Rapunzel – Tangled Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament – Walt Disney World 2024
- There are a total of 23 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:
New Disney Store Merchandise to Check Out:
- Dooney & Bourke’s latest Disney collection is all about Princess Tiana and her classy adventures in the Louisiana bayou!
- Devour Disney goodness one treat at a time with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection! July’s theme is Shaved Ice.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com