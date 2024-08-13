“Come, We Fly!” — Disney Store Unveils “Hocus Pocus” Collection, Available Now

The online retailer is revving up for Halloween with the brand new collection based on the cult-classic Kenny Ortega film.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has unveiled a brand new Hocus Pocus Collection, now available.
- The wickedly stylish collection celebrates the beloved Sanderson Sisters and the charm of film.
- New items in the collection include:
Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack
Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Limited Release
Hocus Pocus Dress Set for Women
Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Adults
- Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive early-access to a few items. Available now until August 21st, subscribers can purchase:
Sanderson Sisters Ear Headband for Adults
Hocus Pocus Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Sanderson Sisters ''Live!'' T-Shirt for Adults
- Fan-favorite products from last year are also returning, including the Hocus Pocus Spell Book, Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage LEGO Set, and adult costumes for Winnie, Mary, and Sarah. You can find the full Hocus Pocus Collection here.
- If you wanna check out even more Halloween items to fully embrace the most ghoulishly delightful time of you, you can find festive costumes, apparel, accessories, home decor, and toys in Disney Store’s Halloween Shop, Halloween Fan Shop, and Halloween Classics Shop.
