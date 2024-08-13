“Come, We Fly!” — Disney Store Unveils “Hocus Pocus” Collection, Available Now

The online retailer is revving up for Halloween with the brand new collection based on the cult-classic Kenny Ortega film.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has unveiled a brand new Hocus Pocus Collection, now available.

New items in the collection include:

Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Thackery Binx Plush

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set

Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Limited Release

Hocus Pocus Dress Set for Women

Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Adults

Hocus Pocus Cookie Jar

Binx Sculpted Mug

Sanderson Sisters Ear Headband for Adults

Hocus Pocus Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Sanderson Sisters ''Live!'' T-Shirt for Adults

Sanderson Sisters Pin

Fan-favorite products from last year are also returning, including the Hocus Pocus Spell Book, Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage LEGO Set, and adult costumes for Winnie, Mary, and Sarah. You can find the full Hocus Pocus Collection here

