“Come, We Fly!” — Disney Store Unveils “Hocus Pocus” Collection, Available Now

The online retailer is revving up for Halloween with the brand new collection based on the cult-classic Kenny Ortega film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Store has unveiled a brand new Hocus Pocus Collection, now available.
  • The wickedly stylish collection celebrates the beloved Sanderson Sisters and the charm of film.
  • New items in the collection include:

 Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Thackery Binx Plush

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set

Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Limited Release

Hocus Pocus Dress Set for Women

Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey for Adults

Hocus Pocus Cookie Jar

Binx Sculpted Mug

  • Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive early-access to a few items. Available now until August 21st, subscribers can purchase:

Sanderson Sisters Ear Headband for Adults

Hocus Pocus Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Sanderson Sisters ''Live!'' T-Shirt for Adults

Sanderson Sisters Pin

  • Fan-favorite products from last year are also returning, including the Hocus Pocus Spell Book, Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage LEGO Set, and adult costumes for Winnie, Mary, and Sarah. You can find the full Hocus Pocus Collection here.
  • If you wanna check out even more Halloween items to fully embrace the most ghoulishly delightful time of you, you can find festive costumes, apparel, accessories, home decor, and toys in Disney Store’s Halloween Shop, Halloween Fan Shop, and Halloween Classics Shop.

