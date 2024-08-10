Photos: Check Out the Spooktacular Merchandise Available at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Spooky season is officially here at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom! The separate ticket nighttime event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which hosts treat trails, special entertainment options, exclusive meet & greets and more, had its first night on August 9th. With it comes brand new merchandise to commemorate the event. Including some spooktacular clothing and accessories, let's check out some of the amazing items attendees can pick up.

One of Disney’s most popular clothing items are their collaborations with Spirit Jersey. Fans of the event will have the opportunity to grab a commemorative Spirit Jersey for the event. The thick cotton, long-sleeve shirt features a glow-in-the-dark design.

The 2024 logo is also featured on a standard T-shirt, a kids shirt, a bag, a pin, an ornament, and a mug.

One of the event's most popular offerings is the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular castle stage show. For fans of the entertainment option, a T-shirt and a tumbler showcasing the Sanderson sisters are available.

Several event specific dated pins featuring fan-favorite characters are also available.

Additionally, Passholders can find an exclusive T-shirt and pin celebrating Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

