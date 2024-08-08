New Tomorrowland Attraction Posters Now on Display at the Magic Kingdom

New attraction posters for a classic Tomorrowland attraction and the land’s newest have debuted at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

New attraction posters for TRON Lightcycle / Run Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

While the TRON poster is a completely new design, the PeopleMover poster draws inspiration from the original WEDWAY PeopleMover attraction poster, even using the attraction’s original name.

The WEDWAY PeopleMover opened in 1975 and kept that name through 1994.

These posters join two other recent additions – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Country Bear Musical Jamboree

More Walt Disney World News: