New Tomorrowland Attraction Posters Now on Display at the Magic Kingdom

New attraction posters for a classic Tomorrowland attraction and the land’s newest have debuted at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- New attraction posters for TRON Lightcycle / Run and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover can now be found underneath the Main Street Train Station as guests enter the Magic Kingdom.
- While the TRON poster is a completely new design, the PeopleMover poster draws inspiration from the original WEDWAY PeopleMover attraction poster, even using the attraction’s original name.
- The WEDWAY PeopleMover opened in 1975 and kept that name through 1994.
- These posters join two other recent additions – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Country Bear Musical Jamboree.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has revealed a first look at Mickey and Minnie's brand new costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- A new magnet, an exclusive treat, and other Passholder Perks are headed to Disney's Animal Kingdom this month.
- Disney has shared their newest Foodie Guide, highlighting food coming to Walt Disney World Resort hotels for Halloween.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com