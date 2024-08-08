New Tomorrowland Attraction Posters Now on Display at the Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

New attraction posters for a classic Tomorrowland attraction and the land’s newest have debuted at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • New attraction posters for TRON Lightcycle / Run and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover can now be found underneath the Main Street Train Station as guests enter the Magic Kingdom.
  • While the TRON poster is a completely new design, the PeopleMover poster draws inspiration from the original WEDWAY PeopleMover attraction poster, even using the attraction’s original name.

Original WEDWAY PeopleMover Poster

Original WEDWAY PeopleMover Poster

  • The WEDWAY PeopleMover opened in 1975 and kept that name through 1994.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning