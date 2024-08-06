Check Out Mickey and Minnie’s New Costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney has revealed a first look at Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse's brand new costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

What's Happening:

We are so close to opening night for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, kicking off on August 9th.

Disney shared on their Instagram page a first look at the brand new Halloween costumes that Mickey and Minnie will be wearing.

Both character costumes are in shades of green, purple, and pink with spider web accents.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts on August 9th and will run select nights through October 31st.

Remember, this is a separate ticketed event, and some nights are already sold out.

