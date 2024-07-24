Photos: Ciara and Russell Wilson Stop By The Magic Kingdom

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently stopped by the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Another celebrity spotting has taken place at the Magic Kingdom.
- Recording artist Ciara, NFL player Russell Wilson, and their children all got the chance to meet Mickey Mouse while enjoying the park.
- A private Mickey meet and greet? Not bad for a birthday!
