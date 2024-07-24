Photos: Remodeled M. Mouse Mercantile Opens at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The main gift shop at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – M. Mouse Mercantile – has reopened following a two-month long refurbishment with a completely refreshed interior.

This gorgeous new artwork can be found behind the cash registers.

Serving as the centerpiece of the store, statues of Mickey and Minnie sport looks that embody both “Grand” and “Floridian.”

Additional merchandise space, reworked shelves and more Mickey and Minnie themed motifs take up the rest of the store.

The photo below from the official Walt Disney World website offers a look at the old interior of M. Mouse Mercantile.

