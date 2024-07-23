Walt Disney World Teases New Animal Kingdom Passholder Offering

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have some of the best benefits, including park access, food, merchandise, and hotel discounts, and more. Disney has begun teasing a brand new offering for the resort superfans.

What’s Happening

  • The official Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Instagram account has shared a teaser for an upcoming Annual Pass offering.
  • The series of photos, which are all in the style of wall art from Harambe Village at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, promise new AP magnets, photo ops and tasty treats.
  • A slide in the post showcases the words “asante sana,” which means thank you in Swahili.
  • No information on when this new Passholder event will take place has been shared.

