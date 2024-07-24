Photos: Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress Receives Seating Refresh

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress has received a refresh to its theaters at the Magic Kingdom.

The seating has been redone in the Carousel of Progress theaters, with a new multi-colored, mid-century modern design palette.

The Carousel of Progress runs daily at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

