Photos: Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress Receives Seating Refresh

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress has received a refresh to its theaters at the Magic Kingdom.
The seating has been redone in the Carousel of Progress theaters, with a new multi-colored, mid-century modern design palette.
The Carousel of Progress runs daily at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
