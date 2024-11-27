Mattel Introduces a Slew of “Moana 2” Products as Barbie Walks the Blue Carpet

Okay, so maybe she didn’t really walk the carpet – but there’s still a lot of fun, new Moana-inspired products from Mattel.

Pop-culture icon Barbie was spotted walking the blue carpet premiere of Moana 2 in Los Angeles, and fans of both franchises can celebrate with some new Moana 2 products from Mattel.

What’s Happening:

Okay, so Barbie wasn’t really at the Los Angeles premiere of Moana 2 at The El Capitan Theater, but Mattel did share these fun photos of two Barbies dressed to the nines.

at The El Capitan Theater, but Mattel did share these fun photos of two Barbies dressed to the nines. With the release of Moana 2 in theaters today, Mattel and Disney have shared some of the best products that bring the music and immersive storytelling of Moana’s world right to you.

Disney Moana 2 Moana Fashion Doll – $10.99

Disney Moana 2 Loto Fashion Doll – $10.99

Disney Moana 2 Simea Fashion Doll – $7.99

Disney Moana 2 Simea & Pua Bathtime Fun Playset – $19.99

Singing Adventure Moana – $24.99

Disney Moana 2 Moana’s Adventure Canoe – $29.99

Moana & Maui Ocean Adventures – $9.99

Disney Moana Doll by American Girl – $135

Disney Moana Accessories, Pua & Heihei by American Girl – $40

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!