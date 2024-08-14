New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Squishmallows Debuting This Fall

New particularly ghoulish Squishmallows are set to be released this fall.

  • Squishmallows has released a look at a new collection of Nightmare Before Christmas items for the fall.
  • Included are three characters from the fan-favorite film, including Jack Skellington himself.
  • This collection of Squishmallows are set to be released this fall.

