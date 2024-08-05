Disney Villains Take the Spotlight on New Collection at Disney Store

Muahahaha! All we can think about is Halloween and what that means for Disney Villains! The baddest of the bunch will come to play wreak havoc all season long, and they’re starting with Disney Store. Dress your worst this year with the new Disney Villains collection that puts the character we hate to love front and center!

As we prepare for all things creepy, scary, and yes evil too, Disney Store is helping fans to gear up for Halloween with their Disney Villains collection. Infamous baddies like The Evil Queen, Scar, Hades, and Yzma are coming together for new styles you won’t want to miss.

The assortment includes apparel and trendy accessories, but the star piece is of course a Spirit Jersey. Starting with an all black background (naturally) this oversized top embraces bold, neon color choices for the aforementioned villains.

Disney Villains Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Disney Villains Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

As for the wording across the back of the shirt, there are two versions for adults one for Disneyland fans and other for the Walt Disney World crowd.

The Disney Villains Collection is available now at Disney Store

Yzma Fashion T-Shirt for Women – The Emperor’s New Groove

Disney Villains Woven Shirt for Adults

Disney Villains Sling Bag

Disney Villains Backpack

Hades Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Hercules

Hades Tumbler with Straw – Hercules

Poisoned Apple Tabletop Light – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

