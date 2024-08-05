Her Universe’s Halloween-Inspired Disney Styles Crawl Their Way to Disney Store

This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Her Universe is bringing a spark of fashion sense to the spooky holiday and their newest Disney-inspired styles have arrived at Disney Store. Tons of orange, black, and Mickey Mouse spider webs (eww!) adorn this collection that’s perfect for any fall outing.

Her Universe is no stranger to geek couture and if your Disney fandom is the one thing you like to show off, Her Universe has apparel and accessories designed for you.

A new assortment of styles have surfaced at Disney Store with a seasonal theme: Halloween! Whether you prefer the scary or silly side of the holiday, you can embrace all of it the Disney way.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan for Adults by Her Universe

One of the key pieces in this collection is an orange and black cardigan that features Mickey Mouse, who appears to be spooked by something. His expressive face is surrounded by checkerboard squares of various sizes, and lest you forget his name, it’s here in bold letters too!

Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Halloween T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Knit Top for Adults by Her Universe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover Top for Women by Her Universe

Mickey Mouse Halloween Skirt for Women by Her Universe

Mickey Mouse Halloween Dress Set for Women by Her Universe

