Preorders are Open for Loungefly’s New Stained Glass Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment

Alongside the release of the Stained Glass Belle Ears, preorders are now available for a brand new Beauty and the Beast loungefly accessory.
What’s Happening:
- Jason Ratner, a senior graphic designer for Loungefly, has announced on Instagram the brand new Loungefly Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection: Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment.
- Designed with Liz DeSilva, the new Beauty and the Beast-inspired accessory features a vegan leather design with a glossy, shimmering finish.
- The stained glass design showcases characters and motifs from the popular, Oscar-winning animated classic.
- The gorgeous designs continue inside the backpack, with a stained glass inspired inner lining.
- The Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment is an Amazon exclusive, releasing on December 18th, 2024.
- You can preorder the new accessory for $90 here.
- Additionally, the matching Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection: Belle Ears are available now.
- The $30 Amazon exclusive matching ears can be picked up here.
- The Belle-inspired accessories are the first entries into Loungefly’s new Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection.
