Preorders are Open for Loungefly’s New Stained Glass Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment

The new Amazon-exclusive accessory releases next month.
Alongside the release of the Stained Glass Belle Ears, preorders are now available for a brand new Beauty and the Beast loungefly accessory.

  • Jason Ratner, a senior graphic designer for Loungefly, has announced on Instagram the brand new Loungefly Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection: Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment.

  • Designed with Liz DeSilva, the new Beauty and the Beast-inspired accessory features a vegan leather design with a glossy, shimmering finish.

  • The stained glass design showcases characters and motifs from the popular, Oscar-winning animated classic.
  • The gorgeous designs continue inside the backpack, with a stained glass inspired inner lining.

  • The Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment is an Amazon exclusive, releasing on December 18th, 2024.
  • You can preorder the new accessory for $90 here.
  • Additionally, the matching Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection: Belle Ears are available now.

  • The $30 Amazon exclusive matching ears can be picked up here.
  • The Belle-inspired accessories are the first entries into Loungefly’s new Disney Princess Stained Glass Collection.

