Star Wars: Villainous – Revenge at Last “Expandalone” Game, Plus Target Exclusive Version, Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of Ravensburger’s Star Wars: Villainous line of board games and its multiple expansions have something to be very excited for this week, as the popular game company revealed that the newest “expandalone” release in the series, entitled “Revenge at Last”, is now available for pre-order, and there’s even a Target-exclusive edition that comes will a couple very cool items.

Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game, the newest “expandalone” release in Ravensburger’s Star Wars: Villainous line, is now available for pre-order on Target.com.

New characters introduced into the game are Captain Phasma from the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Darth Maul from The Phantom Menace and The Clone Wars animated series.

and animated series. This game will officially hit store shelves starting July 21st, and a Target-exclusive version is also available, which will include “a gradient finish of Darth Maul's mover and a special box sleeve featuring Sith holocron artwork with gold foil.”

Ravensburger: “In the Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game, players will work towards their own sinister objectives with a unique and immersive gameplay style inspired by their character’s motivations and stories throughout Star Wars media.”

"For players who select Captain Phasma, they'll have to channel the military leader's 'Ambition,' keeping her best soldiers in play after a 'Vanish' action to establish a First Order Stormtrooper Officer at each location. As the ruthless commander, players can even sacrifice Allies to promote others with the effect 'Forged in Battle.'"

“Players taking on the role of Darth Maul within the game will need to take revenge on the Jedi by recruiting a Hero as their apprentice and manipulating them to beat another Hero. Players must build up the Strength of that Hero so they can Vanquish any other Hero at the top of the Sector. Darth Maul will use his Allies not to vanquish Heroes, but to weaken them. When players take a ‘Vanquish’ action, they do not discard the Hero, but instead give them a -1 Strength token.”

Star Wars: Villainous – Revenge at Last is available for pre-order right now via Target’s official website.