Photos: Say “Jambo!” to the Holidays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

For Dinoland U.S.A., this will be the final year many of the land's decorations go up.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been decked out for the holidays with the return of the park’s unique and world-building decorations.

In the case of Dinoland U.S.A., many of these decorations are expected to be up for their final year, as construction is set to begin on turning the land into the Tropical Americas.

Elsewhere, the often handmade decorations add a further sense of place to one of Disney’s most detailed and immersive theme parks worldwide.

Even being a different planet, Pandora even gets into the holiday season with some Na’vi nutcrackers.

Furthermore, Merry Menagerie will join the holiday fun at Disney’s Animal Kingdom beginning November 12th.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight