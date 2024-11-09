Photos: Say “Jambo!” to the Holidays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been decked out for the holidays with the return of the park’s unique and world-building decorations.
In the case of Dinoland U.S.A., many of these decorations are expected to be up for their final year, as construction is set to begin on turning the land into the Tropical Americas.
Elsewhere, the often handmade decorations add a further sense of place to one of Disney’s most detailed and immersive theme parks worldwide.
Even being a different planet, Pandora even gets into the holiday season with some Na’vi nutcrackers.
Furthermore, Merry Menagerie will join the holiday fun at Disney’s Animal Kingdom beginning November 12th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Previewing the Fabulous Dino Institute Decorations for Santa Claus’ New Meet & Greet at Restaurantosaurus
- Photos: Holiday Merchandise Expands to Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs
- Photos: Disney PhotoPass Holiday Backdrops, Props, and Poses
- Photos: Santa (and Italian Baked Goods) Arrive at Disney Springs for 2024 Holiday Season
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com