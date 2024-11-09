Photos: Say “Jambo!” to the Holidays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

For Dinoland U.S.A., this will be the final year many of the land's decorations go up.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been decked out for the holidays with the return of the park’s unique and world-building decorations.

In the case of Dinoland U.S.A., many of these decorations are expected to be up for their final year, as construction is set to begin on turning the land into the Tropical Americas.

Elsewhere, the often handmade decorations add a further sense of place to one of Disney’s most detailed and immersive theme parks worldwide.

Even being a different planet, Pandora even gets into the holiday season with some Na’vi nutcrackers.

Furthermore, Merry Menagerie will join the holiday fun at Disney’s Animal Kingdom beginning November 12th.

More Walt Disney World News: