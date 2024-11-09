Photos: Holiday Merchandise Expands to Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

The holidays are upon us at Disney Springs, and some new merchandise has arrived at the Marketplace Co-Op – some seemingly exclusive to the location.
Much of this year’s holiday collection that can also be found at the nearby World of Disney is available here.
Letters to Santa are stored behind one of the cash registers, ready to mail off to the North Pole!
Over at the D-Tech on Demand section of the Co-Op, guests can purchase or customize a number of holiday magnets, phone cases, and more.
