Photos: Disney PhotoPass Holiday Backdrops, Props, and Poses

Holiday fun has arrived with Disney PhotoPass photographers at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, as they are equipped with holiday props, perfect for a festive photo session at various locations throughout the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

As our own Jeremiah Good is modeling in the photos, photographers can have fun with guests near various icons throughout Disney Springs, including some of the trees of the Christmas Tree Stroll.

One of the best kept secrets at Walt Disney World (no, it’s not the Disney Vacation Club) is the PhotoPass Studio in the Marketplace neighborhood of Disney Springs. Not only is there No reservation needed at this professional photography studio, but the studio also offers up fun and festive backdrops perfect for the occasion, with a number of settings perfect for holiday photos.

Even better, there is no charge for taking portraits at this studio. All of the images captured from the photo shoot can be linked to your My Disney Experience account. That said, if you’d like to enjoy unlimited downloads, you’ll have to have a Memory Maker package or the Annual Pass PhotoPass add-on.

The studio also features fun props and fully staged sets for the holidays as well, not just thematic backdrops. Below you’ll see the fully decked out holiday truck, with snow-capped trees nearby and plaid blankets surrounded by Disney and holiday themed props.

If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World during the festive holiday season or at any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.