Blizzard Beach Closed Saturday, January 4th Due to Cooler Temperatures

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed tomorrow, January 4th, due to cooler temperatures.
What’s Happening:
- Blizzard Beach is set to be closed on Saturday, January 4th due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.
- A cold front is sweeping through the state, and the eastern half of the country, with an expected high of 63 degrees
- As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Sunday, January 5th. Temperatures will increase for a few days, with another cold front coming in on Tuesday – likely meaning more closures for Blizzard Beach
- Walt Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has been closed for its annual refurbishment since November 3rd, which is also when Blizzard Beach reopened for the year.
- The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 23rd, 2025, for just $79 plus tax.
