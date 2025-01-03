Blizzard Beach Closed Saturday, January 4th Due to Cooler Temperatures

More closures are likely later in the week as a series of cold fronts sweep across the east coast.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed tomorrow, January 4th, due to cooler temperatures.

What’s Happening:

  • Blizzard Beach is set to be closed on Saturday, January 4th due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.
  • A cold front is sweeping through the state, and the eastern half of the country, with an expected high of 63 degrees
  • As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Sunday, January 5th. Temperatures will increase for a few days, with another cold front coming in on Tuesday – likely meaning more closures for Blizzard Beach
  • Walt Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has been closed for its annual refurbishment since November 3rd, which is also when Blizzard Beach reopened for the year.
  • The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 23rd, 2025, for just $79 plus tax.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning