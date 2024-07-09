Country Bear Musical Jamboree: Bearfore and After

Yesterday, Disney shared the new looks for the Country Bears as they get ready to debut the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom. We thought it would be fun to compare these new looks to their classic styles from the original show – so join us as we do just that!

Henry

Henry, grandson of Grizzly Hall founder Ursus, is the master of bear-emonies and dabbles in songwriting, co-writing the opening number with the Five Bear Rugs.

Five Bear Rugs

Speaking of the Five Bear Rugs, there’s Zeke and Zeb and Ted and Fred and a bear named Tennessee, and they’re all playing with real ol’ country rhythm.

Oscar

If you look to the bottom right of the stage, you’ll even see Zeb’s son, Oscar, holding a new Big Al plush.

Trixie

One of the Country Bears’ most veteran performers is the one and only Trixie. After trying everything, she eventually found her niche for performing. Now fans can find her singing away with triplets Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah.

Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah

Originally known as The Sun Bonnets, these girls recently turned in their bonnets for Stetsons when they began singing with Trixie around the world, including a sold-out engagement at Royal Ursa Hall.

Teddi Barra

Not to be outdone by Trixie is The Jewel of the Dakotas, Teddi Barra. Her rise in show biz was meteoric after being discovered in an ice cream parlor.

Wendell

Wendell, on the other hand, was a frustrated basketball, baseball and football player until Henry invited him to try carrying a tune, and he’s been part of the Country Bears gang ever since. He’s thrilled to finally sing a love song with Teddi, much to the dismay of his old friend Henry.

Ernest the Dude

Ernest the Dude is one of the best-dressed bears guests will see at Grizzly Hall – he brings his entire wardrobe wherever he goes. He’s sporting a new look that looks quite similar to a beloved chimney sweep from Mary Poppins.

Terrence, aka Shaker

Ernest and Trixie aren’t the only actors in the bear band. Terrence, aka Shaker, was once a famous theater star until a fall from the balcony in “Romeo and Juliet” brought the house down – literally. Ever since that fateful night, he turned in his tights for a guitar and created a signature dance move that he’s used ever since. Don’t worry about Terrence, though. Despite having a face only a Mama Bear could love – and being perpetually single – he’s ready to launch his film career.

Romeo McGrowl

Romeo McGrowl is the Miami Serenader, the hair icon, and the rockabilly king of the Jamboree. The name of this character has been changed as the previous name featured a derogatory term.

Gomer

Our resident piano player Gomer also knows a thing or two about rebrands. Having been classically trained since he was a cub, Gomer’s favorite composition before switching to country and western music was “Night on Bear Mountain.”

Big Al

Of course, Big Al is still ready to…serenade (?) guests amidst a never ending farewell tour.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree officially opens Wednesday, July 17th at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.