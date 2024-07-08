New Cast Photos Released For “Country Bear Musical Jamboree”

The Disney Parks Blog is helping us all get to know the bears before the debut of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

What’s Happening:

On July 17th, the new show in Grizzly Hall is set to debut at the Magic Kingdom

In advance of the bears’ new set list, photos have been released of the cast and their new ensembles.

Henry, grandson of Grizzly Hall founder Ursus, is the master of bear-emonies and dabbles in songwriting, co-writing the opening number with the Five Bear Rugs.

The Five Bear Rugs, known for their rollickin’ accompaniment, are looking spiffy (with Oscar holding onto a new Big Al plushie).

Trixie, alongside Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah, now are touring the world and trying everything as they continue to provide some grade-A country music.

Teddi Barra still is a step above everyone else in the show, now performing a love song with Wendell (after his disastrous foray into the sports world).

Ernest the Dude is sporting a chim chim cher-ific outfit for the new show.

Meanwhile, Terrence (aka Shaker) is known for his signature dance move and a burgeoning acting career.

Romeo McGrowl is the Miami Serenader, the hair icon, and the rockabilly king of the Jamboree.

Gomer is a classically trained pianist whose journey into country music has been a huge gift for the genre.

Of course, Big Al is still ready to…serenade (?) guests amidst a never ending farewell tour.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree opens July 17th at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World

More Walt Disney World News: